Construction giant to clear overdue salaries next month: minister

Workers enter a construction site of Italian-Thai Development Plc in Bangkok in 2021. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Italian-Thai Development plc (ITD) is borrowing from financial institutions and expects to clear overdue salaries for its 20,188 employees by the end of April, according to the labour minister.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that as of last Thursday, ITD had cleared overdue salaries for 6,626 Thai and migrant employees in Bangkok, Rayong, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima with a budget of about 30 million baht.

According to the minister, the company has 115 construction projects nationwide and financial institutions have agreed to support 79 of the projects.

Sopha Kiatniracha, director-general of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, said the branch offices of the department had received complaints from ITD employees in many areas and ordered the company to clear overdue payments without delay. She ordered local officials to closely monitor progress with the payments.