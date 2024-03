Exports up 3.6%, below forecast

A visitor takes photos of products on display at 'STYLE Bangkok 2024'. The event, held from March 20 to 24, highlighted the potential of Thai manufacturers, exporters and designers and serves as a platform for promoting Thai lifestyle products to the world market. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Exports up 3.6%, below forecast Thailand's customs-based exports rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday, below analysts' expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 4.4% year-on-year increase for February in a Reuters poll, and followed January's 10% rise.