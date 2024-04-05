Pico-finance gives 4m people access to credit worth B40bn

Pico-finance, employed by the Finance Ministry to broaden formal financing channels for low-income earners and informal workers, has effectively facilitated access to credit tallying nearly 40 billion baht for more than 4 million individuals.

According to Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), there were 1,139 pico-finance providers scattered across 75 provinces as of February.

The FPO wants to encourage interested entrepreneurs to register as pico-finance micro-credit providers, contributing to government efforts to address informal debt problems, he said.

According to Mr Pornchai, the initiative to address informal debt designated state financial institutions, including the Government Savings Bank (GSB) and Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), to assist in refinancing informal debt within a formal system offering lower interest rates.

From Dec 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, a total of 6,893 individuals struggling with informal debt received assistance, amounting to 356 million baht in total.

Regarding the measures for credit assistance and support for registered informal debtors, both specialised financial institutions (GSB and GH Bank) provided various forms of help to registered individuals who took part in mediation and expressed a need for credit.

The assistance comprises loan consideration, debt restructuring (reducing instalment amounts and extending repayment periods), financial education, and participation in programmes aimed at enhancing income sources or developing an occupation.

The government listed household debt as a national agenda item and implemented a debt suspension programme for farmers who are customers of the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives. Applicants must have total combined debts in all accounts not exceeding 300,000 baht in order to qualify.

Some 1.8 million farmers registered for the debt suspension programme, with combined debts of 255 billion baht.

During the three-year debt suspension period, the government bears the interest burden on behalf of the farmers.