UOB eyes partners to help SMEs hit sustainability goals

UOB Thailand has teamed up with the government and private sector to assist local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their transition towards business sustainability.

According to Banlang Wongthawatchai, the bank's head of digital engagement and fintech innovation, embracing sustainability will unlock significant business opportunities for Thai SMEs, aligning with global trends in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

While acknowledging that transitioning to sustainability requires considerable resources and may elevate business costs for SMEs, UOB is offering both financial and non-financial paths to facilitate their adoption of ESG principles.

"The bank's SME customers can improve their business achievements through ESG adoption," he said.

"Sustainable practices can distinguish their products and services, enhance their business value and boost profitability."

The UOB Business Outlook Study 2024 revealed that incorporating ESG practices in Thailand is among the top five business priorities over the next 1-3 years.

Roughly 30% of respondents expressed the need for greater support, particularly in connecting with industry peers and navigating ESG standards and decarbonisation best practices.

The study found a majority of Thai business respondents (56%) see sustainability as an important factor for improving a company's reputation.

Half believe sustainability is an important factor in attracting investors, while 42% said it increases an enterprise's opportunity to work with large corporations.

UOB Thailand recently introduced the Sustainability Innovation Programme (SIP) 2024, part of its continuing commitment to support Thai SMEs in their transition towards sustainability alongside digitalisation efforts.

The initiative is spearheaded by UOB FinLab, the bank's innovative accelerator project.

SIP 2024 features workshops and master classes tailored to 200 selected Thai SMEs.

These sessions will offer up-to-date insights into sustainability regulations, measurement tools, ESG metrics, best practices, and steps to embark on a green journey, said Mr Banlang.

In collaboration with various partners such as the Thailand Development Research Institute, PwC Thailand, Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, Chulalongkorn University, and Sustainism, SIP 2024 is scheduled to take place on May 29-30.

The bank also plans to launch a six-month GreenTech Accelerator (GTA) 2024 programme in the latter half of this year.

The GTA aims to assist solutions providers, particularly tech startups, in tackling obstacles SMEs face in Southeast Asia, utilising partnerships and pilot projects to help small businesses kick-start their green journey.

Regarding the broader UOB FinLab initiative, which covers Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, the bank is committed to driving innovative solutions to achieve sustainable goals.

The GTA 2024 programme will offer up to S$100,000 (2.72 million baht) to green technology firms to pilot innovative, relevant and deployable solutions with SMEs, according to UOB.