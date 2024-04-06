Gold prices up B450 to B40,250

The Gold Traders Association announced on Saturday morning the buying prices for gold ornaments at 39,431.16 baht per baht weight and for gold bars at 40,150 baht per baht weight.

The selling prices were set at 40,750 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 40,250 baht per baht weight for gold bars.





This means gold prices rose by 450 baht from Friday’s close, the highest this month.





The buying prices on Friday closed at 38,991.52 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 39,700 baht per baht weight for gold bars.





The selling prices closed at 40,300 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 39,800 for gold bars.