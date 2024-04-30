True launches green platform to reduce companies' costs

True Digital Group, a subsidiary of True Corporation, has launched a new platform-as-a-service called a climate tech platform by leveraging Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven sustainability solution to cash in on the green transition of Thai businesses.

The company aims to help Thai businesses reduce energy expenses by 300 million baht within the next three years, according to Ekaraj Panjavinin, chief digital officer of True Corporation.

He said the collaboration leverages the platform that comes with the first official introduction of Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven software-as-a-service Energy Expert in Thailand, featuring in-depth data analytics and intelligent energy management capabilities.

It can help businesses identify energy efficiency challenges, adopt proven technologies for sustainable growth, and accelerate Thailand's green transition, he added.

"The collaboration arrives amid Thailand's push towards reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40% by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050," he said.

Mr Ekaraj said Thailand's energy landscape is critical as electricity consumption was increasing by 3.4% annually. The highest electricity consumption is in the manufacturing sector, accounting for 42% of all sectors. Renewable energy consumption is just 0.4% of total energy consumption, and its share of usage in the battery electric vehicle market rose to 11.6% in 2023 from 1.5% in 2022.

The company's Climate Technology Platform integrates technologies including cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Alibaba Cloud Energy Expert. These technologies empower its Climate Technology Platform to fully serve all dimensions of energy management requirements for enterprises.

Firstly, it helps turn physical systems into digital systems by using sensors and IoT devices. Secondly, the platform helps connect various energy sources into a single energy management system and transit to renewable energies such as solar power, hydropower, and electricity in the power grid.

Thirdly, it provides in-depth analysis and predictive insights using AI technology, building an automated energy management system that enables real-time energy control with accuracy and provides a user-friendly dashboard and reports on energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Lastly, it tracks energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, to comply with organisations' policies towards sustainability goals.

Mr Ekaraj added that the company is focused on several sectors, especially food and agriculture, transport, the built environment, manufacturing, and the circular economy.

William Xiong, vice-president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and general manager for international industry solutions, said Thailand is a strategic market for AI-driven sustainability solutions as it holds potential for the adoption of green solutions thanks to the existing digital economy development and digitisation among enterprises.

Mr Xiong said the cooperation with True has introduced solutions invigorating businesses like Bangkok Hospital with new capabilities to improve energy efficiency. The partnership symbolises a commitment to delivering solutions with operational excellence and dedication to sustainable practices.

Yesterday Bangkok Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Thailand, also showcased its progress in deploying the Climate Technology Platform to manage its HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems, increasing the efficiency of its air conditioning cooling systems, with a monthly average reduction in energy consumption of up to 15% when compared to the previous year's usage.

Bangkok Hospital has adopted a new energy-saving strategy with the Climate Technology Platform provided by True Digital Group and Alibaba Cloud since September 2023.

Prasart Koosermmit, facility management manager at Bangkok Hospital, said that since the hospital adopted the platform to monitor and manage the hospital's energy systems such as cooling systems and the Energy Expert's expertise in data analysis and predictive insights, the hospital has witnessed notable advances in energy efficiency and cost reduction.