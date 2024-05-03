Headline CPI up 0.19%

Shoppers visit a fair promoting local food and goods of Pattani at Seacon Square Srinakarin shopping mall, Bangkok, on April 27, 2024.

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.19% in April from a year earlier, versus a 0.47% year-on-year drop the previous month, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

The April figure compared with a fall of 0.25% forecast in a Reuters poll. It was the first time in seven months that inflation was positive.

April's core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.37%.

The rise could be attributed to a low base for electricity prices last year, the rise of agricultural prices, and a weak baht, Trade Policy and Strategy Office director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a press conference.

It was however the 12th consecutive month that inflation remained outside the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) target range of 1% to 3%.

Rising global energy prices and prices of agricultural products rose due to a hot climate, Mr Poonpong said.

The ministry maintained its inflation forecast for the year between 0.0% and 1.0%.

In the first four months ending in April, average CPI dropped 0.55% when compared with the same period a year earlier.