KingBridge office tower ahead of schedule

Mr Vichai, centre right, with senior executives at the recent tenant welcoming ceremony held at KingBridge Tower on Rama III Road.

KingBridge Tower, a 6-billion-baht office building project, is ahead of schedule with construction 80% complete and an occupancy rate of 50%.

The opening is planned for the fourth quarter following construction work lasting more than three years.

The 52-storey office building is situated on a six-rai plot next to Bhumibol Bridge and Rama III Road. The building is operated by KingBridge Co, a subsidiary of Saha Group.

Vichai Kulsomphob, managing director of KingBridge Tower Co, said high-profile tenants include Thai Secom Security, Lion Corporation (Thailand), Kewpie (Thailand), Saha Pathana Inter-Holding and Thanulux.

He said the project adheres to the company's concept of "Spirit of Synergy", which aims for the happiness of all employees and tenants, to enable them to create business opportunities and growth.

Pramate Rittipornpasit, project director of KingBridge Tower, said the company is ready to welcome all tenants and their employees, aiming for KingBridge Tower to be their new home that will cater to all lifestyles and needs including work environment, convenience, safety and transportation.

Chart Chanvijitr, president of Lion Corporation (Thailand), said more than 300 employees are expected to work in the building by the year-end.

"We are confident this move will elevate the quality of life of employees and strengthen the bonds with business partners which will lead to growth while being environmentally friendly," said Mr Chart.

"We believe KingBridge Tower will become an iconic landmark that will energise the economy of the Rama III area and cater to tenants and investors, both Thai and international," he said.

KingBridge Tower is a smart building with a smart dashboard and application for the tenants to connect with its system.