Gem exports eyed for uptick

Jewellery showcased at the 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair held in February at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Gem and jewellery exports are expected to grow by 5-10% this year amid global economic uncertainties, says a local trade group.

Sumeth Prasongphongchai, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), said exports of gems and jewellery are expected to expand by 5-10% this year after dipping 2.83% to US$14.6 billion in 2023 and falling 0.28% to $4.12 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Gems and jewellery rank as the country's No.3 export category, following automobiles and computers, making up 5.8% of Thailand's total gross shipments.

Export value, excluding unwrought gold, was resilient, increasing 13.4% year-on-year to $2.51 billion (roughly 100 billion baht).

Thailand was the world's 14th-largest producer and exporter of gems and jewellery and No.3 exporter of coloured gemstones, following the US and Hong Kong.

Important products that recorded strong export growth include gold, gold jewellery, silver jewellery, and polished and cut diamonds, noted the institute.

Jewellery from various luxury brands is doing well globally, including gemstones, rubies, sapphires, and especially gold and silver. These items are considered valuable investments and are expected to maintain strong demand in response to market trends that emphasise sustainable and ethical sourcing, said Mr Sumeth.

The price of luxury brands has increased by up to 60% over the past five years, reflecting a high return on investment, he said.

As Thailand's gem and jewellery industry is labour-intensive, it depends on skilled craftsmanship. However, the number of skilled workers has plummeted.

Millions of craftsmen and workers used to be employed in the supply chain, but the figure has declined to around 800,000 people, said Mr Sumeth. Of these, 80% are mostly traders and only 20% are craftsmen.

The GIT is seeking to solve this shortage by developing occupational standards and professional qualifications in the gem and jewellery industry, collaborating with the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute as well as developing a competency-based curriculum and training with educational institutions.

This year, the agency plans to organise training sessions for gem polishers and goldsmiths by targeting the central and northern regions, aiming to develop and transfer knowledge of jewellery production techniques, designs and brand development to reach international standards and customer expectations in the global market.

The GIT also introduced the World Jewelry Design Awards to encourage a new generation of designers and craftsmen to showcase their creativity.

The agency organises the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair annually to promote the capabilities of local craftmanship and the industry, attract foreign customers and provide an opportunity for new brands and designers to showcase their creative products.

The fair reflects Thailand's readiness to become a top gem manufacturing and trading hub, said Mr Sumeth.

The GIT also obtained membership in the Responsible Jewellery Council, a non-profit international organisation that aims to create ethical standards for responsible jewellery throughout the entire supply chain.