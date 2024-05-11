CGSI targets top 3 brokerage spot

Ms Fong pointed out that last year, CGSI completed over 40 IB deals, of which the Thai team contributed 34 deals.

CGS International (CGSI), China's second-largest securities firm, wants to be among the top three securities companies in Thailand by 2030, expanding its offerings and teaming up with local and regional partners.

Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia will play a vital role in CGSI doubling its revenue to S$700 million by 2030 as the region contributes about 80% of the company's total revenue, said group chief executive Carol Fong.

The overseas arm of China Galaxy Securities (CGS) has 2,200 employees in Southeast Asia, of which 600 are in Thailand, 700 in Malaysia, 500 in Singapore and the remainder in Indonesia.

"We have quite a decent presence in Thailand with 17 branches and we want to grow further," she told the Bangkok Post.

"We want to be a bridge between Southeast Asia and China, facilitating Chinese companies coming to the region, including electric vehicle manufacturers to establish their presence in Thailand."

With 45 years of experience globally, CGSI entered Thailand in late 1999.

In December last year, CGS acquired a 100% stake in the Thai unit, previously called CGS-CIMB Securities (Thailand), in a move by the Chinese parent to strengthen its regional presence.

CGSI (Thailand) ranks eighth in terms of local market share, up from ninth last year, among 38 securities companies in the country. The company expects to move into the top five by 2025-26, said Ms Fong.

CGSI aims for the top three in Thailand by 2028-30, she said.

In terms of sales, Ms Fong said the ideal percentage would be 25% from each of the four Southeast Asian markets as the company has moved away from its traditional securities business, striving to become a global investment house focused on investment banking (IB) and wealth management.

Last year CGSI completed more than 40 IB deals, of which the Thai team contributed 34 deals.

"Over the last year and a half, we obtained IB licences in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand. We also acquired asset management licences in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand," she said.

In addition to service offerings, CGSI has been looking for partners in e-commerce and telecom, aiming to reach out to millions of potential customers on their platforms to make equity trading and investing more accessible and affordable.

AirAsia, the Malaysia-based regional low-cost carrier, has taken a similar approach.

As the Stock Exchange of Thailand has become less attractive, ranking as the worst performer globally in 2023 and the second worst year-to-date, Ms Fong said the decline was mainly related to problems with small stocks affecting investor confidence.

The Thai market should rebound as the regulator introduced measures to restore confidence and the country holds great potential in the tourism, agriculture, automotive and healthcare industries, she said.

The fiscal budget is being disbursed and stimulus measures, including the digital wallet policy, are planned, said Ms Fong.

To increase stock trading, especially among younger investors, CGSI recommends the Securities and Exchange Commission consider allowing fractional ownership of shares.

Fractional ownership would allow new graduates to buy blue chip stocks at affordable prices, attracting more people to Thai markets, she said.