Srettha favours name change for Hua Hin airport

International flights also needed, to promote tourism, he says

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet members enter Hua Hin airport on Monday, in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is considering changing the name of Hua Hin airport to Phetch-Hua Hin, to also better promote the adjoining province of Phetchaburi.

The prime minister said on Monday, during a visit to Hua Hin, that he favoured the name change, which would benefit the neighbouring province.

Hua Hin airport is in Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on the very edge of Cha-am district of Phetchaburi.

Mr Srettha said the airport was underutilised. The runway needed to be extended to handle international flights and bring more travellers to the resort city.

Thai AirAsia is the only airline with regular services to the airport, flying from Chiang Mai, according to the airport's own Facebook page. The budget airline flies the route four days a week.

Making the country an aviation hub is a main policy of the Pheu Thai-led coalition government.