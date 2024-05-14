PM reaffirms nationwide B400 basic wage by October

Representatives of labour organisations march towards Government House on Labour Day, May 1, this year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reaffirmed on Tuesday that the daily minimum wage will rise to 400 baht nationwide, either in September or October.

He wrote on Facebook that the cabinet acknowledged the Labour Ministry's proposal to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide, and that increase would take effect either in September or October.

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the increase would affect small- and medium-sized enterprises, and the government would work out assistive measures, including tax breaks.

He said 400 baht a day was still less than the minimum wage in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said the office of the wage committee would prepare a Royal Gazette announcement of the implementation of the wage hike in September or October.