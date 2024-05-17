BBL: Regulator to okay 1% credit card fee this year

Mr Shoke says the central bank has facilitated discussions between local credit card issuers and cardholders over the past few months regarding the new fee for foreign currency conversion. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Bank of Thailand is expected to authorise credit card issuers charging a new 1% fee for overseas spending within this year, following efforts by businesses to improve understanding among cardholders.

The central bank facilitated discussions between local credit card issuers and cardholders over the past few months regarding the additional fee, while the regulator is likely to enforce the new fee this year, according to Shoke Na Ranong, executive vice-president and credit card division manager of Bangkok Bank (BBL).

In March, local credit card issuers proposed a foreign currency conversion fee for Thai credit cardholders making purchases abroad in baht using Visa and Mastercard.

Following numerous complaints from cardholders regarding the charge, the central bank postponed the enforcement of the fee until May, then extended the pause.

Mr Shoke said BBL has been communicating with its customers regarding the reasons behind the higher operating cost and is awaiting guidance from the central bank regarding the fee implementation.

In addition, he said the bank has not been significantly affected by the increased minimum payment requirement for credit cards, rising from 5% to 8%, as the payment ability of the bank's clients remains robust.

BBL credit cardholders generally earn a minimum income of 30,000 baht per month, surpassing the central bank's requirement of 15,000 baht per month.

The central bank raised the minimum payment for credit cards to 8% of the total balance on Jan 1, following a temporary reduction to 5% during the pandemic.

The regulator plans to return the minimum payment to the normal level of 10% next year.

"Some customers are unable to meet the 8% minimum payment level for credit card spending, prompting the bank to assist with debt restructuring. However, the number of defaulters remains relatively low," said Mr Shoke.

BBL's non-performing credit card loans tally 1.75% of spending and the bank anticipates maintaining this level throughout the year, he said. The bank has issued 2.3 million credit cards.

According to data from the National Credit Bureau, special mention loans, defined as overdue by 30-90 days, surged to 12 billion baht for credit cards in the first quarter of this year, marking a 32.4% increase year-on-year and a 20.6% uptick quarter-on-quarter.

Roughly 190,000 cards defaulted during this period.

The default risk for credit card loans increased notably in the first quarter this year, largely based on the central bank's mandate for a higher minimum payment rate, said the bureau.

Mr Shoke said credit card spending by BBL cardholders has grown 7-8% year-on-year in 2024. As a consequence, the bank anticipates achieving its target of 12% total spending growth for the full year, in line with the improving economic outlook.