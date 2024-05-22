Beyond Food Experience for Success Beyond at THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024

At the end of May, there is a pivotal event that businesses and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry cannot afford to miss. That event is "THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024," organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Koelnmesse from Germany. It stands as the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show in Asia. Held under the concept of Beyond Food Experience, it aims to connect industry players, facilitate business negotiations with global leaders, explore opportunities, and foster new experiences toward greater success.

Now & Beyond: THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 serves as a platform to showcase innovations and new food and beverage products that respond to current and future lifestyle trends. This includes offerings from leading companies to startups, focusing on health-conscious trends, sustainable food production, plant-based proteins, and various new food formats.

Opportunity Beyond: THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 provides a comprehensive meeting area for manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders all under one roof. The event sees an increasing number of attendees each year, with exhibitors from 50 countries/regions worldwide, spanning across East Asia, ASEAN, Europe, America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Australia. With over 3,000 exhibitors occupying over 6,000 booths, it is a platform where traders can explore and negotiate with manufacturers and suppliers in the food and beverage industry comprehensively.

Inspiration Beyond: For those looking to venture into the food business or seeking new knowledge and skills, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 is a spark of ideas and a holistic learning hub. It encompasses seminars, exhibitions, business consulting services, product quality competitions, culinary skill contests, and more, all geared towards advancing business management or fostering greater business success.

THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA 2024 spans over an area of over 130,000 square metres, open for business negotiations from 28th May to 1st June 2024, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with retail sales available on 1st June 2024, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1-3 and IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center Halls 5-12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Those interested can find further details and register for the event at www.thaifex-anuga.com.