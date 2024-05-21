Kitipong Urapeepatanapong named SET chairman

Kitipong Urapeepatanapong (photo: Stock Exchange of Thailand)

The board of the Stock Exchange of Thailand has elected Kitipong Urapeepatanapong as the 19th chairman of the exchange.

Mr Kitipong succeeds Pichai Chunhavajira, who stepped down when he was appointed finance minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The former chairman of the Bangkok office of the multinational law firm Baker McKenzie, where he led the financial services and tax practice for many years, Mr Kitipong has been a member of the SET board of governors since 2022.

The SET said the board acknowledged Mr Kitipong’s expertise in the capital markets industry was deemed essential for his position as chairman, which took immediate effect on May 15.

Mr Kitipong, 68,​ graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law (first class honours) from Chulalongkorn University, and obtained master’s degrees in law from Chulalongkorn University and the University of British Columbia in Canada. He also received an honorary doctorate in law from Hatyai University.

He has served as a member of the Chulalongkorn University Council, the executive committee of the Thai Red Cross Society, and the Board of Investment.

In addition, he was chairman of the corporate governance and sustainability committee of Thai Credit Bank Plc; independent director and member of the governance and nomination committee of SCG Packaging Plc; an independent director and member of the risk management committee of Pruksa Holding Plc; chairman and independent director of Chotiwat Manufacturing Plc; and a member of the risk management committee of ThaiNamthip Corporation.