THG set to spend B1-1.5bn on three cancer centres

Ar Yu International Hospital in Yangon, which is operated by THG. THG wants to increase the number of hospital beds in Myanmar to serve growing demand.

Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG) plans to spend 1-1.5 billion baht building three cancer centres in Thailand, continuing the trend of specialist hospitals, while growing its hospital and healthcare businesses in Myanmar and Vietnam.

The company wants to increase hospital beds in Myanmar to serve growing demand and expand its healthcare and wellness business in Vietnam, said chief executive Dr Tanatip Suppradit.

In Thailand, cancer centres are set to be launched at three locations: Sirivej Chanthaburi Hospital in Chanthaburi, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024; Thonburi Trang Hospital in Trang; and Ubonrak Thonburi Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani. The cancer centres at Thonburi Trang Hospital and Ubonrak Thonburi Hospital are both set to commence operations by 2025.

THG operates a 97-bed facility in Yangon called Ar Yu International Hospital. The company is looking to expand its accommodation due to growing demand for medical services in Myanmar.

The increase follows the kyat's depreciation against the baht, which has led many patients to forego travelling abroad for treatment in Thailand.

He said THG is also considering a new hospital project in Myanmar.

"We are conducting a feasibility study to construct a new hospital in Mandalay, which presents a significant opportunity and will aid local people in accessing medical treatments within their own country," said Dr Tanatip.

Part of the investment will go to THG's healthcare business in Vietnam.

THG earlier announced it had co-invested in the construction of a 170-million-baht BeWell Wellness clinic to serve wealthy customers in Ho Chi Minh City. The clinic is scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year, following a delay. The clinic aims to serve customers interested in healthcare and anti-ageing medicine.

THG is considering investment opportunities in Indonesia and is conducting a feasibility study on the market potential and the lifestyle of its people.