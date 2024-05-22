Agency campaign highlights central Thailand attractions

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to promote the central region, with flights connecting to the South and the Northeast, targeting tourism revenue for the region of 465 billion baht this year.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said following a mobile cabinet meeting on May 14 in Phetchaburi province, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered the agency to promote tourism in four cities -- Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi -- emphasising connections in areas adjacent to central provinces, as well as cross-regional tourism.

This year the TAT set a target of 103 million local and foreign tourists, especially from Europe, Russia and Southeast Asia, visiting the central region, generating tourism income of 465 billion baht, up 40% year-on-year.

The agency plans to conduct marketing programmes in central provinces to stimulate travel frequency and increase tourist spending in main cities and second-tier provinces using three strategies, she said.

The campaign includes "Must Do in Thailand" and "Must Eat Thai Food", aiming to promote Phetchaburi as a Unesco creative gastronomy city, known for its ecological diversity and traditional community recipes.

The agency is presenting Phetchaburi as a "City of 3 Flavours", highlighting three local ingredients. The salty taste comes from sea salt in Ban Laem district, while sweet is derived from palm sugar plantations in Ban Lat district.

Finally, the sour flavour comes from limes from Tha Yang district, used to create a drink called lime palm soda.

For its "Must See Thai Show" ploy, the TAT is collaborating with the Culture Ministry to organise the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival, a major annual event in Phetchaburi.

Other events include the light-and-sound show at the River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi, now featured as a virtual event, while the tourist route to Ratchaburi is promoted as a city of art.

For the "Must See Thai Culture" angle, the TAT is focusing on spiritual beliefs by offering tours to the largest naga statue in Thailand, a new landmark in Phetchaburi at Wat Tham Chaeng in Cha-am district.

The statue, designed by a national artist, is characterised by the nine curves of auspiciousness.

For the first four months of this year, the number of tourists travelling to the central region tallied 37 million, generating 162 billion baht.

Ms Thapanee said the government will support marketing opportunities and tourism connections across regions to Hua Hin airport.

Thai AirAsia operates the Hua Hin-Chiang Mai route.

She said related agencies are negotiating to resume flights from Udon Thani and Hat Yai to Hua Hin, aiming to attract visitors from Isan, Cambodia and Laos with the former and southern Thai provinces and Malaysia with the latter.

The government also has plans to develop Hua Hin airport for international routes, expanding the runways to accommodate increasing foreign arrivals, with an estimated completion date of October 2025.

The TAT anticipates tourism revenue in 2024 of 1.09 trillion baht, up 25% year-on-year, with the central region contributing 465 billion baht, the North 187 billion, the East 178 billion, the South 166 billion and the Northeast 92.8 billion.