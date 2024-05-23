Yong eyes 2 new plants in Rayong

Yong Concrete, an MAI-listed producer of concrete products, is expanding with two new plants in Rayong to capitalise on rising demand in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), diversifying risk from the property market slowdown and government budget delays.

Chief executive Sunpetch Slisatakorn said one plant is to produce ready-mix concrete with an investment of 10 million baht, situated on a six-rai plot in Nong Bua sub-district in Rayong's Ban Khai district.

"The first plant can support several industrial estate projects in Ban Khai, particularly from major player WHA," he said.

"Construction will start in the next three months, and revenue recognition will begin in the fourth quarter of this year."

The second plant will be for producing precast concrete, located on a 76-rai plot in Map Kha sub-district in Rayong's Nikhom Pattana district. It will be divided into four phases with around 20 rai per phase.

With an investment of 120 million baht, construction of the first phase of the second plant will commence in the fourth quarter and take 10-12 months to complete.

Once production begins, both new plants are expected to contribute 10% to the company's revenue.

"We see opportunities to boost sales from customers in the new target areas in the EEC," he said. "We have no customers in Rayong where potential is high. The new plants will help us grow and minimise risks from relying on government jobs and the residential sector."

In the first quarter of 2024, government budget delays led to concrete usage falling below target in several government projects. This affected the company as 58% of its revenue came from contractors, many of whom were engaged in government projects.

"The decrease in concrete demand was also due to low investment confidence, high interest rates, financial institutions tightening mortgage rules and weak purchasing power which slowed down the property sector," he said.

In the first quarter of 2024, Yong recorded 298 million baht in revenue, up 10% year-on-year. Roughly 58% was from contractors and general customers, 35% from property projects and 7% from government projects.

"The property market slowdown in the first quarter of 2024 caused our sales growth to miss the target of 15%," he said. "We need to seek new customers in the property development business."

Headquartered in Kanchanaburi's Tha Muang district, Yong currently operates four cement plants.