FPO urges beefing up service sector

Thailand needs to increase revenue from the service sector to bolster economic growth, according to an economist.

Kawin Lamtrakul, an economist at the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said the service sector is considered a major driver for Thailand, accounting for more than 60% of GDP and employing more than half of the workforce.

In 2023, the service sector grew by 4.3% from the year before, beating the GDP growth rate of 1.9% last year.

If the service sector can grow to its full potential, it will not only foster substantial economic growth, but also enhance economic stability, allowing for more effective responses to various crises thanks to the service sector's diverse production branches and extensive linkages with other sectors, he said.

Thus, improving productivity in the service sector is crucial for ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth in Thailand, Mr Kawin said.

According to the FPO's latest study on firm-level data from 2 million establishments based on the 2022 business and industrial census and the 2020 business trade and service survey, the service sectors with high overall productivity (low cost but high output) often require high professional skills, such as intellectual property rental, market research and accounting services.

In contrast, arts, entertainment, accommodation and beverage services generally have lower productivity (high cost but low output).

However, the data analysis also revealed common characteristics among high-productivity service establishments. These include engaging in research and development, joint ventures with foreign partners and being large-scale enterprises.

To enhance the productivity of the service sector for economic growth and higher income for the population, Mr Kawin said support can be provided through financial assistance, incentives, conducive research environments and the development of technological and innovative capabilities.

Promoting access to resources, benefits and foreign investment, as well as upgrading and reskilling the workforce, particularly in technology to meet market demands, are crucial first steps towards transitioning to modern services in the near future, he noted.

The National Economic and Social Development Council reported on Monday the economy expanded by 1.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by 24.8% growth in the service sector.

Breaking it down by category, the accommodation and food services sector grew by 11.8%, and the transport sector expanded by 9.4% in the first quarter over the corresponding period of last year.