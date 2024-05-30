CP chief makes case for nuclear power

Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive officer of the Charoen Pokphand Group, speaks on the topic of “Corporate Catalysts: Empowering Sustainability and SDG Commitments” at the Bangkok Post Conference 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Public policies such as a carbon tax, along with innovations including artificial intelligence and nuclear power, are critical for Thailand’s bid to achieve its carbon-zero goals, says Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive officer of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

The world still has a long way to go towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, he told the Bangkok Post Conference 2024 on Thursday. Each of those 17 goals, such as clean water for all and sustainable cities, contains numerous targets that must be met by 2030. But as of last year, the world was on track to meet only 12% of the targets, the UN General Assembly warned

Thailand, he said, ranks 43rd among 166 counties for SDG with a score of 74.7 out of 100, Mr Suphachai said in his address, “Corporate Catalysts: Empowering Sustainability and SDG Commitments”.

The challenge of global warming is particularly daunting, he said. Current global behaviour will cause temperatures to rise by 3.2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2100, he said.

To remain within the 1.5C target considered safe, the world will need to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions to 33 billion tonnes a year by 2030, from nearly 37 billion now.

However, electricity demand is forecast to increase by 53% from 2020 to 2050, which would make it even harder to cut emissions.

“This is unavoidably urging policymakers to seriously consider nuclear power adoption as an alternative,” Mr Suphachai said.

Nuclear power is an alternative to carbon-based energy sources as it is more readily available than hydrogen.

Nuclear technology accounted for 9% of global electricity generation in 2021, with 32 new reactors being built between 2022 and 2025, with 19 reactors located in Asia, according to Statista and World-Nuclear.org.

According to the consultancy McKinsey, world energy capacity in 2020 was 26,000 gigawatts (GW), which is expected to increase to 40,000GW by 2050. Nuclear power is expected to provide 23% of total capacity by then.

The five countries with the most nuclear reactors in 2022 include the United States with 92, France with 56, China with 55, Russia with 37, and Korea with 24.

Meanwhile, to bridge the SDG targets gap in Thailand, Mr Suphachai said the kingdom needs a practical public policy based on a carbon-zero roadmap. This would need to include carbon taxes and corporations managing their operations in line with environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and SDG targets.

Mr Suphachai said that Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella mentioned during his visit that if the country is going to achieve digital transformation with AI, it would need gigawatt data centres tailored to handle AI. The country also needs a renewable power grid.

Thailand is consuming more energy, driven by rapid digitisation, raising the question of how the nation can free itself from heavy dependence on fossil fuels, he said.

Global capital is now flowing into what Mr Suphachai called “3D” businesses: Digitisation driven by AI, Deglobalisation and Decarbonisation.

He said nuclear power should be seriously considered for Thailand, along with other public policies and innovations.

According to McKinsey, China plans to boost its nuclear power plant capacity to 150GW in 2035, while Japan will reopen a reactor targeted to provide 20-22% of its energy in 2030. Vietnam is also looking at nuclear power.

Turning to the CP Group, Mr Suphachai said it operates its business based on three core goals under its 2030 aspirations in relation to the SDGs.

The goals include climate resilience along with a carbon-neutral target in 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050; a circular economy with a zero-waste 2030 goal; and education and inequality reduction, targeting 50 million people or users supported through lifelong learning programmes.

Mr Suphachai said the group’s existing operations are supported by green systems such as biogas/biomass, solar energy, as well as AI.

He added that the group is moving towards energy storage, green hydrogen, and low-carbon agriculture in the near term.

In the long term, he said CP plans to adopt microreactors, carbon-capture technology, and future technologies to achieve its goals of sustainability