Ministry prioritises upgrade of tourism

Tourists take photos at Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram in Bangkok on May 24. Mr Sermsak says it is possible to expand the visa-free scheme to more countries. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand still has weaknesses in infrastructure and services, as destinations have not developed to keep pace with demand, though the government has pledged to improve the nation's ranking in the tourism development index during its four-year term.

Thailand fell in the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index to 47th from 36th, with Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich acknowledging some tourism destinations still have flaws in infrastructure and services, requiring a special improvement plan for upgrades.

Mr Sermsak said the ministry will cooperate with relevant authorities to upgrade transport to improve convenience for tourists, as well as developing Thailand as an inclusive destination for all ages and needs.

As Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been active in accelerating infrastructure upgrade plans, such as airport expansion in many key areas, he believes that the government will be able to improve Thailand's WEF ranking within its four-year term.

Given the cabinet has approved expanding visa-free stays for citizens from 93 countries from next month, Mr Sermsak said the ministry has coordinated with related authorities to ensure tourists' safety and convenience, such as the Immigration Bureau and Tourist Police.

He said it is possible to expand the visa-free scheme to more countries.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said the 60-day visa-free scheme might not directly benefit inbound tourism since the average length of stay is no more than a week or two, with the exception of some European markets which have long vacation leave.

On the contrary, the longer eligible stay could lead to more foreigners seizing the opportunity to illegally work in Thailand, said Mr Sisdivachr.

As of May 27, Thailand earned 683 billion baht revenue from 14.3 million tourists, while the target of the overall international market this year is set at 2.38 trillion baht.

Mr Sisdivachr said it is very challenging to achieve the goal looking at the five-month data, as it means the tourism industry will have to triple revenue in the final quarter.

"Thailand's tourism sector relies too much on existing or old attractions. We've just wrapped old things in new packages by adding event promotions without developing or having any new appeal," he said.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said facilitating longer stays for more tourists might have an unexpected outcome, as foreign tourists may opt for long-stay properties rather than hotels.

He said since apartments are not required to submit guest information daily to the government as licensed hotels do, the government should look into new methods to track tourists' whereabouts.

He said the government should consider a budget to boost domestic tourism this low season, particularly properties of under three stars in provinces with slower recovery.