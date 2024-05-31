Saha Group unfazed by daily wage hike

Mr Boonsithi attending a press conference on Thursday.

The fragile domestic purchasing power in the lower income segment and the lack of long-term investment would create a tremendous challenge for the government to stimulate the economy, according to Saha Group, the country's leading consumer goods conglomerate.

"The Thai economy is lagging behind our regional peers, with only a minimal growth compared to other countries," said Boonsithi Chokwatana, the group's chairman.

Thailand's economic growth was the lowest among Southeast Asian countries, recording only 1.5% GDP expansion in the first quarter of 2024.

Mr Boonsithi said the country has been facing deflation in the low-income segment as this group exercises more caution in terms of their spending, unlike those in the high-income segment which haven't been significantly affected by the stagnant economy.

He said the current interest rate policy is appropriate. But interest rate reductions would help some customers avoid becoming victims of loan sharks.

The household debt-to-GDP ratio was 91.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a slight increase from 90.9% recorded in the third quarter of 2023, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Mr Boonsithi said some of the government's economic stimulus projects might be regarded as being tools for political campaigns, such as the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout -- the flagship policy of the Pheu Thai Party.

He said the country still lacks investments in long-term infrastructure to upgrade economic conditions.

As the government is considering raising the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide, which ought to begin in October this year, Mr Boonsithi said the daily wages of members of Saha Group's workforce are already higher than the current threshold, exceeding 400 baht.

"The minimum wage hike will result in stronger sales of our products, as people will have more money in their pocket," said Mr Boonsithi.

However, he said the plans to increase the daily minimum wage would likely have a more positive impact on foreign workers than Thais as some sectors are largely dependent on foreign workers.

Thamarat Chokwatana, president and executive chairman of I.C.C. International Pcl, as the Chairman of the Saha Group Fair, said the company will present the 28th Saha Group Fair & Fest at Bitec Bangna on June 27-30. It will feature sales promotions on products from Saha Group's brands and include over 100 companies and 1,000 items.