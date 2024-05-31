Exports must shift to cleaner production

Mr Paopoom says the use of clean energy is a fundamental aspect of environmentally friendly production, but it makes up only 14% of Thailand's total energy use.

With the world moving towards green production, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul warns that Thailand will fall behind if the country does not shift in this direction.

According to Mr Paopoom, Thai exports classified as environmentally friendly made up only 7.6% of the total as of 2021.

In comparison, developed countries such as Germany report 15.4% of its exports meeting the definition, Japan 15%, China 10.4%, and South Korea 10.2%.

The use of clean energy is a fundamental aspect of environmentally friendly production, but it makes up only 14% of Thailand's total energy use, compared with 19% for Vietnam, he said.

In an effort to lower financial costs for entrepreneurs and help them transition to greener businesses, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank) has launched Thailand's first green certificate of deposit (CD) project, valued at 5 billion baht.

With the funds raised, Exim Bank plans to provide loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to invest in greening their production processes.

"Amid intensifying climate change and extreme weather, governments worldwide have implemented roughly 18,000 stringent environmental trade measures, with an average annual increase of 16% from 2013 to 2022. These measures are particularly prevalent in Thailand's key export markets, including the US, the EU, Japan, China and India, which collectively accounted for 51% of Thailand's total export value in 2023," said Mr Paopoom.

"Despite this, Thai exports of environmentally friendly goods remain low, comprising only 7.6% of total export value in 2021. It is crucial for Thai exporters to swiftly adapt to these changes to remain competitive in global markets."

He said financial institutions need to expand their role in providing entrepreneurs with access to resources for the adjustment to growing global demand for climate finance.

Data indicates global climate finance averages US$1.3 trillion per year, which is about six times lower than the estimated global climate finance demand of $8.6 trillion per year.

The demand estimate is based on investments required across various sectors to ensure global temperatures do not rise above 1.5° C.

Current investments in climate change mitigation are insufficient to meet the target of limiting this temperature increase, said Mr Paopoom.

Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, president of Exim Bank, said the cost of raising funds through green CDs is set at 2.15% for a three-month deposit and 2.2% for a six-month deposit.

The bank will lend to SMEs with a ceiling rate of 5%, which is about 3-4% lower than usual, he said.