BGRIM snaps up US hydropower plant

Mr Link, sixth from left, at a meeting held to mark BGRIM's acquisition of the Malacha plant.

B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM) is positioning itself as a global player in the renewable energy industry with a new acquisition.

BGP Holding (US) Llc, a fully-owned subsidiary of BGRIM, has acquired the 30-megawatt Malacha hydropower plant in northern California from Brookfield Renewable US and its affiliates.

"This marks a new chapter for our company as we enter the expanding and dynamic US market to continue our growth into renewables," said Harald Link, president of BGRIM.

The US, particularly California, is committed to increasing its share of renewable energy, he said.

California's ambitious net-zero goals and supportive policies provide fertile ground for growth and innovation in the renewable energy sector, said Mr Link.

By leveraging innovative strategies to integrate and hybridise technologies such as solar, wind and battery storage along with hydropower, BGP aims to produce reliably dispatchable and clean energy, he said.

Located on the Pit River, the Malacha plant supports California's net-zero goals with dispatchable and renewable power.

Given the significant growth of non-dispatchable solar photovoltaic capacity in California, grid stability is becoming increasingly important.

Malacha is an asset that addresses this critical need by providing stable, dispatchable power, said Mr Link.

BGP has extensive plans to continue acquiring and developing strategic renewable energy generation plants in California and other US markets, he said.

This acquisition is part of BGRIM's GreenLeap strategy, aimed at geographic and technological diversification, said Mr Link.

By entering the US market as a renewable independent power producer, BGRIM is advancing its mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, he said.

"Our strength lies in our ability to identify attractive assets with untapped potential. Our key to success is to move quickly through acquisitions and anchor our position in the market," said Mr Link.

"A solid local revenue base is the foundation for our future acquisition and development activities in the US. We are excited to become part of the local community, while maintaining and even expanding the jobs associated with the Malacha plant."