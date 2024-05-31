SCB CIO sees LTF benefits as steadying market influence

SCB Chief Investment Office (CIO) believes reinstating long-term equity funds (LTFs) to promote long-term savings would help reduce volatility from short selling and curb capital outflow, bringing in net inflow of 40-50 billion baht to the Thai stock market.

Sornchai Suneta, first executive vice-president of the investment office and product function, wealth banking office at Siam Commercial Bank, said the Finance Ministry's proposal to reinstate tax benefits for investing in LTFs would be a boon for the stock market.

"This measure would mitigate capital outflows and alleviate selling pressure from domestic institutional investors, supported by an anticipated economic upturn in the second half of the year," said Mr Sornchai.

Accelerated government budget disbursements in the third quarter will bolster corporate earnings growth and a likely strengthening of the baht will further attract capital inflows, he said.

Over the seven years preceding the expiration of tax benefits for LTF investments, annual inflows ranged between 50 and 70 billion baht. Even after accounting for redemptions, net investments remained substantial, averaging 20-30 billion baht annually.

Upon the cessation of tax benefits in 2019, outflows from LTFs amounted to roughly 20 billion baht annually. As a consequence, the overall balance of LTFs dwindled from around 400 billion baht in 2019 to 247 billion as of April 2024.

"If the tax benefits for LTFs are reinstated, as proposed by the Finance Ministry, we project 40-50 billion baht annually will flow back into the Thai stock market. This resurgence in investment is expected to stem from both reallocated funds previously invested in foreign stock mutual funds and fresh capital infusion," said Mr Sornchai.

SCB CIO anticipates the reinstatement of LTFs is poised to diminish volatility in the Thai bourse by curbing short selling activities, where investors borrow shares expecting a decline in value in order to profit.

"During market downturns, investors can bolster the market by purchasing LTFs. LTFs are expected to enhance the trading volume of the Thai stock market, thereby improving liquidity, which fosters confidence among both domestic and foreign investors," he said.

Several other factors are expected to support the Thai stock market this year, as profit estimates for listed companies are likely to be revised upwards based on an economic recovery and increased international demand, following stimulus measures by the Chinese government, said the research house.

The baht is expected to appreciate in the latter half of the year after the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, according to SCB CIO.

The Thai bourse is trading at an attractive level, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6 times, which is lower than the five-year average and the lowest since the onset of the pandemic, said Mr Sornchai.