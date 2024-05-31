Current account deficit of $0.04bn reported

People buy goods at a market in Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand's economic growth quickened in April helped by strength in domestic demand, exports and tourism, the central bank said on Friday.

The country recorded a current account deficit of US$0.04 billion in April, after a surplus of $1.1 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said.

April exports rose 5.8% year-on-year, while imports grew 6.4% from a year earlier, the BoT said. Earlier April customs-based exports figures showed annual growth of 6.8%.

Private consumption rose 1.6% in April from the previous month while private investment increased 5.0%, the central bank said.

The BoT has forecast economic growth of 2.6% this year, after last year's 1.9% growth.

In the first quarter, the economy grew 1.5% from a year earlier, slowing from 1.7% in the prior quarter. Deputy Governor Alisara Mahasandana said on Wednesday the pace was better than the BoT's forecast and there was good momentum.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has said stimulus measures were needed as economic growth should be around 3.5% but was only expected to be 2.5% this year.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called on the central bank to cut rates to boost activity, but the BoT has held rates at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade. The next rate review is on June 12.

Mr Pichai has said he is more worried about people's access to credit than the level of interest rates.