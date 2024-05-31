Auto loan rejections could hit 40%

People attend the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 at Impact Muang Thong Thani on March 26. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

The auto loan rejection rate is expected to total 30-40% of applications this year, mirroring the rates from last year, given ongoing concern over non-performing loans among lenders in the financial sector, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Prospective buyers of pickups are the most likely to see their loan requests rejected, which will result in continued sluggish sales in this segment, said the federation.

“The rejection rate continues to increase, which will have a wide impact on auto-related businesses along the supply chain, including car seats, tyres, glass and electronic components,” said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and spokesman for its Automotive Industry Club.

Banks remain cautious about granting car loans, especially after the Bank of Thailand’s launch of a responsible lending approach, also known as RL, to address the country’s household debt problem, he said.

RL is meant to enhance the quality of household debt and reduce the long-term debt ratio.

Thailand’s household debt-to-GDP ratio is relatively high at 91%, compared with an average of 60% among other emerging economies.

Mr Surapong urged the government to introduce measures to stimulate the automotive industry, which is a core segment of the manufacturing sector and the country’s exports.

According to the club, pickup exports make up 55% of total car exports, with 45% passenger cars and other types of vehicles.

He said car manufacturing and exports need to be closely monitored after the Office of Industrial Economics recently reported that car production in the country decreased for the ninth consecutive month in April, mainly caused by banks’ stricter loan criteria, weak consumer purchasing power and the economic slowdown.

Car exports fell by 6.81% year-on-year in April, attributed to lower demand from trading partners, said authorities.

The sluggish automotive industry caused the club to consider reducing its car manufacturing target for Thailand this year, said Mr Surapong.

Earlier this year, the club set the production target at 1.9 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 3.15%, with 1.15 million for export and 750,000 for domestic sales.

Car manufacturers and dealers expect events such as Fast Auto Show Thailand, scheduled from July 3-7, and the Bangkok International Motor Expo, organised during the fourth quarter, will help increase car sales in the second half this year.

State budget spending is also expected to stimulate economic activities, which should benefit the automotive industry, he said.