PM pitches Thai-US partnership

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses about 300 people at the Thailand-US Trade and Investment Conference 2024 in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: @Thavisin X account)

Thailand is ready to forge a new chapter in its economic partnership with the United States, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told a conference on Friday.

Mr Srettha was addressing about 300 people from the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) and the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) at the Thailand-US Trade and Investment Conference 2024 in Bangkok.

The prime minister said he valued the long-standing partnership with Amcham and appreciated its policy recommendations — including the “Five to Thrive” proposals for making it easier to do business — which he said are in sync with the Thai government’s economic vision.

“We count on all of your support in raising our economic partnership to the next level,” he said. “Please rest assured my government is here to listen and work with you. Like I always say — what should be done, will be done.”

Mr Srettha said he envisaged the next chapter of the Thai-US economic partnership to be one that is interconnected, green and forward-looking. He outlined how his development agenda, Ignite Thailand, fits with this goal and what opportunities exist in the kingdom for US businesses.

First, the prime minister talked about logistics and how his government aims to make Thailand the connectivity hub of Southeast Asia. The country’s flagship megaproject, the Land Bridge, along with the new Southern Economic Corridor, will play an essential role in connecting trade and logistics routes from the Pacific to the Indian Ocean.

The second element, Mr Srettha said, focussed on aviation, with the government accelerating plans to build new airports and upgrade others across the country.

The third element involves making Thailand the region’s digital economy hub. The prime minister invited the US to support areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, smart digital ecosystems and infrastructure.

The fourth element is future mobility, where he said sustainability remains at the forefront of the Thai government’s agenda, with its green transition goal being one of the most ambitious in Southeast Asia.

Last was tourism, with Ignite Tourism Thailand 2025 part of the drive to make the kingdom a world-class destination.