Officials ordered to draw up plans for economic stimulus

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat speaks at a censure debate in September last year. (File photo)

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has told three tax-related departments to devise stimulus measures to be presented to the economic cabinet within a week and a half.

Speaking following a visit to the Revenue Department on Friday, Mr Julapun said as the government pushes for the 500-billion-baht digital wallet project, there is a need for short-term economic stimulus from now until the end of the year.

Each tax department, but especially the Revenue Department, has to come up with stimulus measures for consideration, he said.

Mr Julapun said the short-term stimulus should target sectors that have a significant impact on the economy and face obstacles.

He said the measures should help businesses adjust during this period, enabling them to restructure to align with global trends, such as on environmental issues, health and ageing societies.

Mr Julapun also directed the Revenue Department to find ways to expand the tax base and create mechanisms to encourage people to pay taxes.

In some foreign countries, people are willing to move to areas with higher taxes because they receive better welfare benefits there, he said.

Regarding the existing tax deduction measures, the minister said there is no expiry date for these measures.

Mr Julapun asked the department to consider the feasibility of setting a time frame for such measures.

He also asked the Revenue Department to study the possibility of using tax mechanisms for preventive measures, such as reducing high expenditures on the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme by implementing preventive health measures through tax policies.

Mr Julapun also discussed incorporating technology into the Revenue Department's tax management.

The department is developing the One Portal One Profile system to facilitate public services, which will link data with various agencies.

This includes creating an online version of the Phor Ngor Dor 50 Form, which is an income certificate issued by companies. This system would allow taxpayers to view their income and tax details via a single click and easily pay any additional taxes or request a refund.

He said revenue collection in fiscal 2024 is expected to meet government targets.

The Revenue Department and Customs Department are on track to meet their targets, but the Excise Department may fall short as the excise tax on oil was cut to ease the burden on drivers, said Mr Julapun.

The estimated net government revenue for fiscal 2024 is 2.78 trillion baht.

Kulaya Tantitemit, director-general of the Revenue Department, said in the past year the department sent letters to more than 500,000 individuals who met the criteria for tax payment, but had not filed taxes.

Of these, 250,000 responded and paid their taxes, resulting in an additional 4.5 billion baht in revenue for the department.