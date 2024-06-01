Support key to wooing theme park brands

The IAAPA Expo Asia took place in Bangkok from May 27-30, showcasing new products and trends in the theme park industry.

To attract big-name theme park brands such as Disney, Thailand should offer intensive support, including investment incentives and infrastructure development, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

Wuthichai Luangamornlert, board chairman of IAAPA, said investors prefer to develop their attractions in destinations that offer greater support.

In China, a rail transport system was completed one year before the opening of Shanghai Disneyland, with the project planned 15-20 years in advance.

The Hong Kong government reclaimed land dedicated for the development of Hong Kong Disneyland.

In some cases, projects were prepared with extra space for expansion, he said.

"Building an amusement park is not only about the visitors, but also thousands of employees, accommodation, roads and workplaces. The question is how will the government support it?" said Mr Wuthichai.

He said in the past there have been discussions about building a Thai Disneyland.

Mr Wuthichai said laws and regulations regarding investment in Thailand are outdated for the theme park industry, as they favour the industrial segment.

For example, it is difficult to calculate the tax rate involving simulator technology and equipment, as this kind of system does not align with the horsepower units described in the law.

Investing in this kind of business also requires more than 5-7 years to break even, but the corporate tax incentives only last for a short period of time.

He said the government should issue a new investment regulation dedicated to theme park investment.

Thailand has a strong tourism segment that could support the theme park industry, said Mr Wuthichai.

Without world-class theme parks, the country is also losing out on affluent Thai tourists who visit theme parks abroad instead, he said.

Mr Wuthichai said the government's plan for a casino and entertainment complex could provide more travel options for visitors to Thailand, but it needs clear rules and regulations.

Jakob Wahl, president and chief executive of IAAPA, said revenue growth among amusement parks globally has stabilised this year after surging in 2023 based on pent-up demand.

People want to go out and have fun, and are more willing to spend more for this kind of experience, he said.

Recent trends indicate theme parks are shifting to an immersive experience, with mixed-use programmes combining accommodation and experiences to encourage longer stays at parks, while adding festive events encourages tourists to visit more often, said Mr Wahl.

Many global attractions expanded in tandem with established brands, characters or intellectual property, such as France's Louvre Museum entering the Middle East market.

Over the next three years, the most new theme park investments will be in the Middle East, notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he said.

In Asia, new theme park developments will be unveiled in China and Vietnam, said Mr Wahl.

Mr Wuthichai said there is no large-scale theme park development in Thailand, only minor expansions of existing projects, such as hotels or malls equipped with water parks.

IAAPA hosted its Asia trade show featuring more than 350 exhibitors at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on May 27-30, showcasing new products and trends in the industry.