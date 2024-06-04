Farmers brace for arrival of La Niña

Mr Poonpong says unpredictable weather conditions and the risk of La Niña are natural cycles that cannot be avoided. Somchai Poomlard

The Commerce Ministry is monitoring the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon shifting to La Niña, which may affect Thailand's inflation rate, particularly for food items, fresh vegetables and fruit because of their high sensitivity to water conditions.

According to Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), data from the Thai Meteorological Department indicates El Niño conditions are weakening and are expected to transition to neutral conditions between April and June, with a 60% probability of shifting to La Niña from June to August.

La Niña is the opposite phenomenon of El Niño, caused by stronger than usual winds blowing from the eastern to the western Pacific Ocean, bringing warm water to Southeast Asia. This leads to higher sea levels and potentially heavier rainfall in the region, he said.

According to Mr Poonpong, the items in the Thai inflation basket expected to be affected by La Niña are mainly non-alcoholic food and beverages, particularly agricultural products such as fresh vegetables and fruit that are highly sensitive to water conditions.

Excessive rainfall can affect planting areas, hinder harvesting and damage crops, leading to higher prices based on supply shortages as less produce reaches the market.

Fresh vegetables and fruit account for 5.83% of Thailand's inflation basket.

According to TPSO, in 2022 Thailand's inflation rate was influenced by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which raised global oil and chemical fertiliser prices, as well as La Niña, which affected agricultural prices.

That year, the average accumulated rainfall was 2,012 millimetres, 24% above the 30-year average from 1991-2020 of 1,623 millimetres, particularly in the wettest months of August, September and October.

When comparing the overall inflation rate to the rainfall in those months, prices of non-alcoholic food and beverage items, especially vegetables and fruit, rose year-on-year by 11.8%, 12.4% and 7.99% in August, September and October respectively in 2022.

A major reason for the uptick was flooding of farmland, which reduced the amount of produce reaching the market. Other countries were also affected by the La Niña phenomenon.

Mr Poonpong said unpredictable weather conditions and the risk of La Niña are natural cycles that cannot be avoided and may affect inflation rates in related product categories.

The extent of the impact will depend on the severity of the phenomenon, he said, as a mild La Niña may result in appropriate water levels for farming, causing supply to increase and benefiting the agricultural sector.

However, a severe La Niña could cause flooding, damage crops and lead to raw material shortages in related industries, said Mr Poonpong.

Beyond vegetables and fruit, this could indirectly impact other products that use these items as ingredients, such as prepared meals and delivery food, he said.

"Relevant agencies need to monitor and evaluate the situation, plan water management and harvest times, develop agricultural areas and promote agricultural product management in line with market demand," said Mr Poonpong.

"The Commerce Ministry pledges to prepare assistance measures, considering the impact on farmers, businesses, and consumers comprehensively. Effective planning is expected to help mitigate potential impacts."