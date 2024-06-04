Tax measures to boost tourism approved

Tourists take a selfie in front of the new Bangkok sign on BTS track over Pathumwan Skywalk on May 29, 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved tax measures to boost domestic tourism during the low season, a deputy minister of finance said.

The measures, which cover the period from May to November, include tax deductions for companies organising conventions and seminars, Paopoom Rojanasakul said.

Additional measures were designed to increase domestic travel to secondary cities, including allowing income tax deductions for home stay and non-hotel accommodation expenses.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the measures would cost the government 1.5 billion baht (US$41 million) in revenue but said the benefits would be greater.

Last week, Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said Thailand still has weaknesses in infrastructure and services, as destinations have not developed to keep pace with demand, though the government has pledged to improve the nation's ranking in the tourism development index during its four-year term.