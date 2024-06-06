Move to allow importation of certain cars

The Foreign Trade Department has launched a public hearing concerning an amendment to a notification that would allow certain kinds of classic cars to be imported for promotion in events.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the department, said the agency had drafted a new notification for the Commerce Ministry regarding this category of used vehicle.

The notification concerns certain types of used vehicle imports that are prohibited or require permission, with an exemption for the personal car category under tariff classification No.87.03 for vintage cars, excluding motorcycles and other vehicles that are regulated by the Excise Department.

He said this amendment would help support activities involving classic and vintage cars such as contests, exhibitions and caravans of vintage cars, which help promote spending by both Thai and foreign tourists.

Moreover, the amendment should also help promote the restoration of old cars, helping Thailand become the region's vintage car hub for trade, exhibitions and maintenance, said Mr Ronnarong.

The notification aligns with a cabinet resolution made on March 12, 2024, which approved in principle measures to promote works of art and vintage cars as proposed by the Finance Ministry, as part of a national strategy of enhancing competitiveness by adding value and ensuring consistent economic growth.

The ministerial notification issued in 2019 aimed to minimise air pollution and ensure public safety for road users, according to the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

Government agencies, the private sector and the public are encouraged to share their comments on the draft notification with the Office of the Council of State (www.law.go.th), as well as the Foreign Trade Department (www.dft.go.th) from today until June 12.

Following the public hearing, the draft is scheduled to be submitted to the cabinet for approval.