MPC votes 6-1 to keep policy rate

People check out loans offered at Money Expo 2024 held last month. Analysts said the MPC's decision to keep Thai interest rates unchanged aligned with market expectations, with a similar move anticipated from the Fed. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand's GDP growth rate could potentially reach 3% this year, contingent on the disbursement of the fiscal budget and the implementation of the digital wallet scheme this year, according to the central bank.

Piti Disyatat, secretary of the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said on Wednesday the Thai economy continues to expand and is approaching its potential growth rate. GDP growth could hit 3% this year, dependent on fiscal budget disbursement and the digital wallet initiative, said Mr Piti.

The MPC voted 6-1 on Wednesday to keep its policy rate steady at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive meeting since November 2023. The unchanged rate aligns with economic conditions, as the Thai economy continues to grow driven by domestic demand and tourism, said the regulator.

In the first quarter of 2024, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported Thai GDP growth of 1.5%, exceeding the projections of the MPC and research houses.

On Monday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand aims to achieve at least 3% economic growth this year by attracting more foreign tourists and accelerating public and private investment.

The central bank is maintaining its economic growth projection at 2.6% for 2024 and 3% for 2025. This year's growth is fuelled by strong domestic demand in the first quarter, a continued recovery in tourism, and accelerated government disbursement during the second quarter, according to Mr Piti.

However, exports are expected to post subdued growth, reflecting structural headwinds and deteriorating competitiveness.

Certain goods, especially in the automotive sector, face pressure from a slowdown in foreign demand, according to the regulator.

Uncertainties surrounding exports and a manufacturing recovery as well as the impact from government stimulus measures should be monitored in the second half of the year, according to the central bank.

Headline inflation is projected at 0.6% for 2024 and 1.3% for 2025, with core inflation forecast at 0.5% and 0.9% for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Inflation is expected to increase as the effects of domestic diesel price subsidies and excess supply of certain raw food items phase out, said the regulator.

Headline inflation is anticipated to gradually return to the central bank's target range by the fourth quarter of 2024, with medium-term inflation expectations remaining aligned with the target, said Mr Piti.

"The Thai policy rate is not excessively high given the local economic context and comparisons to policy rates of other central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and regional central banks, which are around 4-5%," he said.

The MPC expects a clearer picture of the Thai economy by the fourth quarter, following the mitigation of transitory factors, said Mr Piti.

"The committee will monitor economic developments and take into account growth and inflation outlooks in its future monetary policy deliberations," he said.

BROKERAGES WEIGH IN

Analysts said the decision to keep Thai rates stable aligned with market expectations, and a similar move is anticipated from the Fed.

Tawatchai Asawapornchai, deputy managing director at ASL Securities, said any interest rate cuts would not help jump-start the economy, which is growing below its potential.

Mr Tawatchai attributed the economic struggle to structural issues such as income inequality, high household debt, an ageing population, an influx of cheap Chinese goods, and a fiscal budget primarily allocated to road construction rather than developing advanced industries.

"An interest rate cut is not the right solution for Thailand's economic issues at this time," he said.

ASL maintained its 2024 GDP growth forecast at 2.6%, primarily driven by the tourism sector. The brokerage suggested a major reason the Bank of Thailand decided to maintain its rate is the Fed is likely to cut the US rate only once this year, less than the 3-4 times predicted earlier this year.

"The decision was made to maintain the baht's stability and curb the volatility of fund flows," said ASL.

Therdsak Thaveeteeratham, executive vice-president of Asia Plus Securities, said despite the World Bank recently raising global GDP growth estimates to 2.6% from 2.4%, including upgrades for the US, China, and some emerging economies such as Indonesia, Thailand's GDP has been on a downward trend.

"We anticipated both the MPC and the Fed will maintain their rates at this week's meetings," he said, adding Thailand's real interest rate is low at 0.96%.

As long as Thailand's inflation is rising, real interest rates may stay below 1% longer and the rates may be kept high, said Mr Therdsak. At its June meeting, the Fed is expected to keep the policy rate at 5.5% for the 11th consecutive month, as inflation is unlikely to slow to the target of 2%, he said.

"Given the US economic recovery, the Fed is expected to maintain high interest rates longer. However, Thailand's economic growth remains weaker than it should be," said Mr Therdsak.

"The Finance Ministry indicated the economy is still vulnerable and the policy rate of 2.5% is not suitable for economic conditions, so more accommodative monetary policies should be adopted to support fiscal stimulus."