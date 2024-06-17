Govt targets 280,000 workforce in high-tech sectors over 5 years

FILE PHOTO: EV car Good Cat by Ora, a brand by Great Wall Motors, is displayed at the Bangkok International Motor show in Bangkok, March 22, 2022. (Reuters)

Thailand aims to create a workforce of 280,000 in advanced industries over the next five years, along with an ecosystem that supports new investments, to help the country become a high-tech hub, the government said on Monday.

The government wants to produce a workforce of 80,000 in the semiconductor industry, 150,000 in electric vehicles (EVs) and 50,000 in artificial intelligence (AI), it said in a statement.

Innovations used in the past are gradually being replaced by many advanced technologies, including EVs and AI, where Thailand has a solid foundation and readiness to build upon, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in the statement.

"I invite all Thais eager to learn and develop to join these programmes to enhance their skills, prepare for work in high-tech industries, and help transform the industrial structure together," he said.

The government plans to create and develop a workforce across all levels, including in the industrial sector, as well as researchers, and graduates, Supamas Issaraphakdee, minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said in the statement.

The government did not provide any estimates of the costs its plans to transform the workforce, but noted hundreds of high-tech training courses and said it was offering a 250% tax deduction incentive for companies that sent employees to attend.