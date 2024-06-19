Srettha proposes to parliament B3.75tn budget to revive economy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday proposed a 3.753-trillion-baht (US$102-billion) budget for the 2025 fiscal year to jump start Thailand's sluggish economy as lawmakers began a three-day debate.

The budget is aimed at helping the economy grow at its full potential, Mr Srettha told the House of Representatives.

The Thai economy is expected to grow 2.5% to 3.5% in 2025, with inflation projected at 0.7% to 1.7%, he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Srettha expressed confidence the economy would look up in the fourth quarter, though the government is now focusing on how to improve economic growth in the third quarter.

"The budget has now been disbursed and we will discuss ways to ensure it is spent as quickly as possible," he said.