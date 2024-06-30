Group seeks revival of NEC project

An elevated section of an inter-city motorway leads to Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Highway Department)

Members of the private sector in the Northeast will propose a list of economic stimulation projects, including a plan to establish the Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEC), during the mobile cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) on Tuesday.

Hatsadin Suwattanapongchet, secretary at the Northeastern Industrial Federations, said the corridor, going through Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nong Khai, will follow the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)'s strategy.

The corridor's plan was first approved by prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's cabinet in 2021 but progress was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The mobile cabinet meeting is being held during Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's official trip to Nakhon Ratchasima province, which begins today.

A source from the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce said businesses from four provinces in the lower northeastern region covering Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin, also known as the "Nakhon Chai Bu Rin" group, plan to propose 14 projects worth almost 9 billion baht to the premier as the government pursues regional development strategies to boost the economy.

Four of those projects -- which aim to promote the silk of the northeastern province, establish a heritage route for Nakhon Chai Bu Rin, create a gastronomy hub of the lower northeastern provinces and boost the wellness industry -- have the potential to be completed within a year, the source said.

The other 10 are classified as "urgent projects" by the Provincial Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee. These comprise a plan to reduce carbon emissions, promote a green city initiative and promote tourism and local food, the source said.

In addition, the committee would propose a 120-million-baht project to promote the cattle industry in four provinces to the cabinet. Those projects are expected to help boost the economy in the region, the source said.

Government spokesman Chai Watcharonke said Mr Srettha will leave for Nakhon Ratchasima this evening.

In other news, Mr Srettha and members of his delegate went to Warin Chamrap district in Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday to follow up on progress of the province's water management project.

It is a part of his trip to Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Surin from Friday to today.

The government is concerned about the frequent flooding in the province, Mr Chai, said.

The Royal Irrigation Department and the Land Development Department have been assigned to develop water storage areas known as monkey's cheeks to alleviate flooding during the rainy season, he said.

The authorities plan to propose 16 more storage areas with a budget of 410 baht and also the dredging of canals and rivers to increase water storage capacity, he noted.