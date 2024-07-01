Agencies deem Eastern Corridor crucial for Thai industry

Mr Srettha, left, listens to a briefing from Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Policy Committee, on the development of U-tapao airport in Rayong province on June 23.

Credit rating agencies are emphasising the importance of the government's flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, which is crucial for advancing Thailand's industrial sector and enhancing competitiveness, according to the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO).

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, public debt advisor for PDMO, said many credit rating agencies have been monitoring the progress of the EEC project for years because it plays a significant role in laying the foundations for Thailand's future economy.

These agencies view the government's digital wallet project as a stimulus effort, similar to initiatives in other countries, she said.

The agencies want the government to focus on reducing budget deficits and moving towards a balanced budget in the future, said Ms Jindarat, though they routinely note that Thailand has large foreign currency reserves.

In April, Moody's Investors Service maintained Thailand's sovereign credit rating at Baa1, equivalent to BBB+, with a stable outlook.

The agency highlighted Thailand's large and diversified economy with strong and effective macroeconomic policies. The Thai economy is expected to grow from 1.9% in 2023 to about 3% in 2024-2025, driven by a continued recovery in exports and tourism.

The number of foreign tourists is expected to increase from 28 million last year to 35 million this year and 40 million next year, near the level in 2019.

Public finances remain strong despite continuous fiscal deficits, but Moody's expects the government to manage public debt at stable levels in the medium term and return to conservative fiscal policymaking.

The Thai government has strong debt affordability compared with peers with similar credit ratings, noted Moody's.

Regarding progress on the EEC project, on June 23 Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inspected the development, urging acceleration of the high-speed train project connecting three airports, which is currently delayed.

According to the concession contract with Charoen Pokphand Group, the project should be completed by 2025, but it has not yet started because of impacts related to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The premier asked for new contract negotiations to be completed by the end of this year.

As for the U-tapao airport development and the Eastern Aviation City projects, significant progress has been made, especially for key infrastructure such as electricity and cooling systems, which are 26.4% complete, while aircraft refuelling service systems are 48.4% finished.

The water supply and waste water treatment systems are 98.4% complete.

In the first five months of 2024, 99 foreign investors expressed interest in investing in the EEC area, accounting for 31% of foreign investors in Thailand, a 106% increase year-on-year.

Investment value in the EEC area tallied 18.2 billion baht for the period, accounting for 25% of total foreign investment, a 93% increase.

Of the foreign investors, 31 were from Japan with investment of 3.52 billion baht, with 19 Chinese investors tallying 1.80 billion baht.

Hong Kong had 11 investors with a value of 5 billion baht, while other countries totalled 38 investors with an outlay of 7.89 billion.