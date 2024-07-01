Laos allows border pass holders to stay longer, go farther

A tourist walks past Vientiane's Patuxai Victory Monument, which was inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.(Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Laos has extended stays and allowed travel outside the point of entry for Thais using a border pass from July 1 to the end of the year, to attract more tourists.

Thai visitors using a border pass or temporary border pass can now stay in Laos for 10 days, the Vientiane Times reported on Monday. They can also travel to two adjacent provinces. Previously, stays have been limited to three days that had to be spent in the province of entry.

Thai border pass holders "must also use the services of a Lao tour company registered with the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism", the Vientiane Times added.

The Thai embassy in Laos put up a link on its Facebook page for Thais to check on tour companies approved by the Lao ministry. It also said that the relaxed rules apply only until the end of December, when the tourism promotion ends.

Pass holders also must leave Laos through the same legal checkpoint they entered through, the embassy said.

The Vientiane Times said the intention is to attract more visitors from Thailand and other countries as the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign enters the final six months.

Vietnamese visiting Laos using a border pass receive the same benefits as Thais.

Laos has also relaxed visa and border pass restrictions for about two dozen other countries, but the conditions vary. For example, tourists from China can visit Laos for 15 days with no need for a visa if they travel in a group.