Art toy mascot seeks to entice China market

A tourism campaign led by art toy mascot Labubu could help Thailand attract 8 million Chinese visitors and lure art toy lovers from around the world, as emerging home-grown mascot Butter Bear is the next tourism presenter, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said selecting Labubu as a Thai tourism promoter is expected to increase recognition of Thailand among global tourists in addition to the Chinese market as the art toy market has been growing internationally.

On Monday the TAT hosted a welcome ceremony for Pop Mart's Labubu mascot, which is scheduled to visit the country from July 1-4 to film a travel promotional video at notable attractions in Bangkok, such as Siam Square, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Lumpini Muay Thai stadium.

As part of this campaign, she said Chinese online travel agent Qunar.com will sell tour packages to Chinese tourists, targeting at least 20,000 packages to Bangkok, Pattaya and Chon Buri.

Karen Chen, vice-president of Pop Mart International Group, said Labubu is among the best-selling mascots for the company in Thailand.

A new Pop Mart decorated with Labubu as a special theme will be unveiled at Mega Bangna mall on July 5, she said. By year-end, the company plans to have six Pop Mart stores and 20 vending machines in Thailand, which may include one at Suvarnabhumi airport, said Ms Chen.

Ms Thapanee said the prototype for Thailand's special edition of Labubu will be finalised by October, then launched for sale later.

To combat weak outbound travel sentiment in China, she said the TAT plans to launch more campaigns to stimulate demand, including "Nihao Months" from September to October, as 3.5 million Chinese arrivals in the first half was less than 50% of the government's target of 8 million.

The agency also contacted the rights holder of Butter Bear, a mascot beloved by tourists, which gained more than 3.9 million likes, with nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok.

The collaboration between the TAT and Labubu involves the company's first overseas tour outside China.