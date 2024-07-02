Cabinet approves additional B276bn borrowing

Mock-ups of the controversial digital wallet handout are among ceremonial offerings to be sold to shoppers in Yaowarat as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations on Feb 8. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 276 billion baht in borrowing for the 2024 fiscal year, to help finance the controversial household handout planned to stimulate the economy, government officials said.

That would bring total new borrowing in the fiscal year to 1 trillion baht, deputy government spokeswoman Radklao Suwankhiri told a news briefing.

The new borrowing is part of a wider revised debt management plan for the fiscal year, which includes the management of existing debt of 2.04 trillion baht and debt repayments of 454 billion baht.

The extra borrowing will help finance the government's signature handout scheme, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

In May, the cabinet approved a plan to boost the 2024 fiscal budget by 122 billion baht, to help finance the stimulus policy.

The plan would bring the total budget for the 2024 year to 3.6 trillion baht and the deficit to 805 billion baht, officials have said.

The government plans a 500 billion baht handout spread among citizens aged 16 or more years in the fourth quarter, ooalition leader Pheu Thai's key platform in the 2023 general election. Critics have deemed the handout fiscally irresponsible due to concerns over how it would be funded and the impact on public debt. It was originally slated for February, then delayed to May and finally to the fourth quarter of the year.

The government earlier said it would finance the policy from the 2024 and 2025 budgets and use capital from the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).

Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 64.29% at the end of May, up from 63.78% the previous month. The official ceiling is 70%.

The cash handout is the centerpiece of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s strategy to lift the economy out of a sub-2% average economic expansion in the past decade. The plan is opposed by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) and some economists for its potential inflationary and fiscal impact. It provides for the distribution of 10,000 baht through digital wallets to each of roughly 50 million Thais aged 16 years or more.

The central bank, which is at odds with Mr Srettha over his demand for a lower key interest rate, has advised the government to limit the benefit to only those in need.

“If you want to go ahead with this scheme, it is better to do it in a targeted way and also in a smaller way,” BoT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in an interview in June.

Mr Srettha has instead predicted that the digital wallet scheme will have a “whirlwind” impact on the economy, lifting both consumer spending and sentiment.

Private consumption and tourism have been picking up, although the central bank’s forecast of 2.6% GDP growth this year still falls short of the government’s 3% target.

Under the revised borrowing plan, existing debts, which will be restructured during the fiscal year ending Sept 30, will rise by 33.4 billion baht to 2.04 trillion baht, while debt repayment will also be increased by 54.6 billion baht to 454.2 billion baht, according to an official document released on Tuesday.