Cabinet approves B276bn in additional borrowing for 2024 fiscal year

Mock-ups of the controversial digital wallet handout are among ceremonial offerings to be sold to shoppers in Yaowarat as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations on Feb 8. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 276 billion baht in borrowing for the 2024 fiscal year, to help finance a household handout scheme to help stimulate the economy, government officials said.

That would bring total new borrowing in the fiscal year to 1 trillion baht, deputy government spokeswoman Radklao Suwankhiri told a news briefing.

The newly approved borrowing is part of a wider revised debt management plan in the fiscal year, which includes the management of existing debt of 2.04 trillion baht and debt repayments of 454 billion baht.

The extra borrowing will help finance the government's signature handout scheme, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke told the briefing.

In May, the cabinet approved a plan to boost the 2024 fiscal budget by 122 billion baht, to help finance the stimulus policy.

The plan would bring the total budget for the 2024 year to 3.6 trillion baht and the deficit to 805 billion baht, officials have said.

The government plans to launch a 500 billion baht handout scheme, the ruling Pheu Thai Party's key platform in the 2023 election, in the fourth quarter. The scheme, which some experts have called fiscally irresponsible due to concerns over how it would be funded and over the impact on public debt, had been originally slated for February, before being delayed to May.

The government earlier said it would finance the policy from the 2024 and 2025 budgets and use capital from the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).

Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 64.29% at the end of May, compared with the official ceiling of 70%.

The cash handout is the centerpiece of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s strategy to lift the economy out of a sub-2% average economic expansion in the past decade. The plan — opposed by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) and some economists for its potential inflationary and fiscal impact — calls for the distribution of 10,000 baht each to roughly 50 million Thai citizens aged 16 years and older to spur growth.

The central bank, which is already at odds with Mr Srettha over his push for lower interest rates, had urged the government to limit the benefit to those in need.

“If you want to do the scheme, it is better to do it in a targeted way and also a smaller way,” BoT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in an interview in June.

But Mr Srettha, whose government had sought to distribute cash earlier this year, has argued that the digital wallet will have a “whirlwind” impact on the economy, lifting both consumer spending and sentiment.

Private consumption and tourism have been picking up, though the central bank’s forecast of 2.6% GDP growth this year still falls short of the government’s 3% target.

Under the revised borrowing plan, existing debts, which will be restructured during the fiscal year ending September 30, will rise by 33.4 billion baht to 2.04 trillion baht, while debt repayment will also be increased by 54.6 billion baht to 454.2 billion baht, according to an official document released Tuesday.