Slow upgrade hampers Phuket

The Royal Thai Navy begins flood cleaning service Sunday in Phuket. Facebook Page of Royal Thai Navy

Slow infrastructure development in Phuket, which is unable to cope with rapid urbanisation and severe floods caused by heavy rainfall, is damaging its reputation as the government has not allocated budget or upgraded public facilities as promised.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said with 60% of tourists first-time visitors, they might not revisit the island, looking for similar destinations if the lack of infrastructure inconveniences them.

During the past weekend, torrential rain caused severe flooding in many areas, blocking the main road Thep Krasattri, while some flights had to be diverted to nearby provinces. There were no reports of hotel cancellations or stranded tourists, as most hotels are located near the beach and outside the most affected areas.

As the new town planning and environmental laws might allow property construction at a higher level, exceeding 140 metres above sea level, he said this is the most pressing concern as these projects might block the natural drainage system and cause more severe landslides during heavy rains. The authorities should carefully consider these effects before approving further developments, said Mr Thaneth.

Phuket was allocated an annual budget of 170 million baht, a rate he considers disproportionate to the large number of residents, which comprise locals, foreign workers and tourists, in addition to the fast-growing urban projects.

The allocation is considered minimal compared with top tourism destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, which receive annual budgets of over a billion baht, said Mr Thaneth. He said the water management and drainage systems alone require at least a billion baht in budget.

Moreover, large projects have not progressed as they should after the premier visited Phuket many times last year and this year, said Mr Thaneth. These projects include Patong Tunnel, a second main road, a new motorway and a public train system.

He said the longer these projects are delayed, the higher the budget required for land expropriation.

"Public infrastructure for tourists such as airports and roads are their first impression of a place. Ensuring convenient travel is crucial for long-term competitiveness," said Mr Thaneth.

This year, the province is expected to fully recover with more than 400 billion baht in tourism revenue, thanks to higher tourism expenditure and longer length of stays. Russia, China and India remain the top three source markets for Phuket.