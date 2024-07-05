Japanese corporate bankruptcies hit 10-year high

A photographer takes a picture of a monitor displaying the Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo on Thursday. The index is near an all-time high as the weak yen is helping some major companies, but not all, as bankruptcy statistics show. (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO - The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan hit a 10-year-high in the first half of 2024, marking the third consecutive year of increases for the period, as labour shortages and inflation took their toll, a credit research company said on Friday.

The failures, involving debts of at least 10 million yen ($62,200), rose 22% year-on-year to 4,931 cases in the six months, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

“There will be more companies unable to keep up with price rises from the ongoing weak yen, even if they pass on higher costs” to customers, a an executive of the company said, noting the possibility of surpassing more than 10,000 cases for the full year year.

Bankruptcies attributed to labour shortages increased by 2.2 times to 145 cases, hitting the highest for the period since the survey began in 2013.

Bankruptcies triggered by rising prices increased by 23.4% to 374 cases, while an additional 327 cases involved companies struggling to repay government-provided interest-free loans issued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By industry, the construction sector recorded the second-largest number of bankruptcy cases at 947, an increase of 20.6%, due to stricter overtime work regulations that took effect on April 1 and rising prices for construction materials.

The total liabilities left by bankrupt companies in the January to June period amounted to 721 billion yen, a decrease of 22.8%, with the research company attributing the figure to fewer large-scale bankruptcies.

The Nikkei and Topix stock indices briefly hit all-time highs on Friday, driven by expectations that the continued depreciation of the yen would boost profits for major manufacturing industries. However, bankruptcies revealed that small companies with fewer than 10 employees accounted for 88.4% of the total cases.

Bankruptcies surged to 8,169 in the January-June period of 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis but had been declining since then, even during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to sufficient public financial aid.

In June alone, bankruptcies increased 6.5% from a year earlier to 820 cases, with liabilities falling 27.2% to 109.9 billion yen, marking the fourth consecutive month of decrease.