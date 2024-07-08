Tax measures to cushion blow of wage increases

The Finance Ministry expects to introduce measures soon to alleviate the impact on businesses burdened by an increase in the minimum wage.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, a hike in the minimum wage must be accompanied by tax measures to ease the burden on businesses, similar to past wage increases.

He said the minimum wage hike aims to reduce social inequality and strengthen the foundation of society, which will enable the economy to progress steadily.

However, Mr Julapun admitted implementing a minimum wage increase affects the private sector, which is why the government is seeking mechanisms to mitigate the effects.

In 2018, the minimum wage was raised following the resolution of the 19th Wage Committee Meeting, with an average increase of 15.97 baht across seven levels: 308, 310, 315, 318, 320, 325, and 330 baht.

The lowest wage was in the three southernmost border provinces at 308 baht per day, while the highest wage was in Phuket, Chon Buri and Rayong at 330 baht per day.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, the wage was set at 325 baht per day.

The Prayut Chan-o-cha administration introduced tax measures in 2018 to alleviate the impact of the minimum wage increase.

Employers that were companies or legal partnerships with total revenue from sales and services not exceeding 100 million baht and employing no more than 200 workers were allowed to deduct daily wage expenses paid to employees at 1.15 times the actual daily wage amount paid to employees.

The Pheu Thai Party, which leads the coalition government, has said it wants to increase the minimum wage to 600 baht per day by 2027 using gradual adjustments. The target is to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht per day by Oct 1 of this year.