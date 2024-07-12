Thailand's new visa promotion scheme to start Monday

Digital nomads are a new group of visitors targeted by Thailand as it offers favourable visa conditions for them. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Thailand will allow citizens of more countries to enter the kingdom via visa exemptions starting Monday as part of measures to promote tourism and encourage longer stays, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Friday.

Ms Traisuree said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed four documents to ease travel for foreigners, all of which will take effect on Monday pending their announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The directives include a new list of countries eligible for visa-free entry into Thailand, increasing from 57 to 93. Visitors from these countries will be able to stay for no more than 60 days.

Thailand will also nearly double the number of countries eligible for visas on arrival, from 19 to 31. In addition, the country will introduce the Destination Thailand Visa service, targeting digital nomads, freelancers and visitors looking to perform or learn skills such as cooking and Muay Thai.

The new visa type, valid for five years, allows holders to stay up to 180 days.

Students holding visas for master's degrees or higher will be allowed to stay in Thailand for one more year after graduation to seek jobs or travel, instead of leaving the country immediately, according to Ms Traisuree.

The new measures follow the cabinet's resolution in principle on the matter in May to stimulate the economy and tourism. The announcement was delayed from the original plan to unveil it in June.