Samui sea bridge public hearings resume

First round selected possible entry-exit points on Thai mainland and the island

A graphic shows the proposed location of the Koh Samui bridge. The light pink line displays the start of the bridge on the mainland in Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat and the location on Koh Samui. (Photo: Supplied via Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI, Thailand - The second phase of public hearings on the proposed sea bridge to Koh Samui was to begin on Monday after the initial round decided the abutments should be in tambon Thong Nien in Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on the mainland and in tambon Taling Ngam on the resort island.

The toll bridge would have two entrances and exits on the mainland, one in Don Sak district in Surat Thani and the other in Khanom.

The total distance of the combined bridge and access roads in the two districts would be 37 kilometres. The bridge itself would extend for 25km over the Gulf of Thailand.

The selected location was among seven proposed to the first round of hearings.

The second series of public hearings was to start on Monday on Koh Samui, moving to Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday and Surat Thani on Wednesday, with the bridge's proposed location at the top of the agenda. (continues below)

An artist's impression of the bridge over the Gulf of Thailand from the mainland to Koh Samui. (Photo: Supplied via Supapong Chaolan)

The Expressway Authority of Thailand, which is in charge of the project, requires three rounds of public meetings. The final hearings are set to conclude in October next year.

The construction of the bridge is now expected to begin in 2029, instead of 2028 as originally planned, and it would open in 2033 if the project passes feasibility and environmental studies and is approved by the government of the day.

According to the expressway agency, the bridge would offer a welcome alternative for people travelling between the island and the mainland, currently served only by sea and air, and would benefit tourism on Koh Samui. Not everyone agrees with it.