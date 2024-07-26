Ministry move aims to maintain prices

Mr Pichai said mangosteens of mixed grades are to be purchased at 30 baht per kilogramme.

The Finance Ministry looks set to help purchase mangosteens and longans at the beginning of the season, which is expected to run from July to August this year, to help elevate the prices of early-season produce.

According to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the ministry will utilise state financial institutions to help purchase the produce to maintain favourable prices for agricultural products continuously.

He said the government aims to push for higher prices for agricultural produce, which requires restructuring production costs to remain competitive and increasing productivity.

He added that he believes there is growing demand for food and agricultural products, considering the world's population which has grown by 30% during the past 24 years.

Specifically, the global population stood at 6 billion 24 years ago, but is now 8 billion, and is expected to reach 10.8 billion by 2050. This rising demand for food presents an opportunity for Thailand, he said, adding that if the country focuses on improving production in this sector, it could drive economic growth over the long term.

Regarding the purchase of mangosteens and longans by state financial institutions at the beginning of the season, Mr Pichai said they would buy 25,000 kilogrammes of each fruit, with mangosteens of mixed grades to be purchased at 30 baht per kilogramme, and grade A fallen longans to be bought at 15 baht per kilogramme, to be resold to the public and their own employees at prices close to the purchase price.

The Internal Trade Department reported that this year's mangosteen production is expected to be around 300,000 tonnes, with southern mangosteens starting to hit the market now. The annual longan production is estimated at 1.44 million tonnes, with the northern region supplying about 990,000 tonnes.

In a separate development, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said yesterday the SET index, currently hovering around 1,300, is at a crucial juncture with investors waiting for something to transpire.

He said the government has implemented several measures to help manage the stock market, such as controlling short selling, which has now decreased by about 70-80%. Short selling is usually done during a downward market, but if there are no signs of a downward trend, short selling will naturally disappear, he noted.

"Today, investors are focused on trust and confidence. I believe investors' sentiment will gradually improve," he said. "Coupled with new funds the Finance Ministry is pushing -- the Thai ESG and Vayupak Fund -- I am confident that everything will improve."

He said the Thai ESG Fund, which has had its conditions revised, has already been approved by his office and is expected to be launched soon.

According to Mr Pichai, the Thai ESG Fund has been improved to be more attractive by increasing the investment limit eligible for personal income tax deductions from 30% of income, but not exceeding 100,000 baht, to not exceeding 300,000 baht, and the holding period required to qualify for tax deductions has been reduced from eight years to five.

Regarding the Vayupak Fund, which the Finance Ministry will increase units to be offered to the public, Mr Pichai said that the conditions of the new Vayupak Fund will not differ much from the previous fund. It will still include the same return guarantee for investors, he said.