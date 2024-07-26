Up to 2m vendors set to participate in scheme

Registration of both sellers and eligible recipients via smartphones will run from Aug 1 to Sept 15.

The Commerce Ministry has confirmed that it will finalise registration of 2 million vendors for the digital wallet handout scheme by September.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said up to 2 million vendors are expected to participate in the scheme.

The Commerce Ministry will next week announce more details of participating stores and what eligible recipients will have to do in order to receive the digital handout and spend it.

Sellers agreeing to participate include roughly 40,000-50,000 stores under the Thai Retailers Association, 150,000 Blue Flag shops and 5,000 Blue Flag food stalls, along with around 400,000 street food vendors under local administrative organisations, said Mr Phumtham.

Registration of eligible recipients via smartphones will run from Aug 1 to Sept 15.

Registration for people deemed to be in vulnerable groups would require verification via a national identity card with the help of the caretaker. Further details will be released soon.

The vendor database has been sent to the Digital Government Agency to be compiled within a central database.

Next, eligible people and shops need to verify and authenticate their identity, which is expected to be completed by October.

The subcommittee overseeing the implementation of the scheme ordered the Commerce Ministry to review the banned product list.

To date, there is no further amendment to the list. However, any update to the list would be based on the results of a public hearing and legislation.