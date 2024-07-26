Facebook targets young adults for growth

A blue verification badge and the logos of Facebook and Instagram are seen in this picture illustration taken January 19, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Meta's Facebook has focused on deepening engagement with young adults, connecting with the next generation of social consumers, and increasing creators' monetisation.

The company's goal is to be a global leader in "recommendation technology" by 2026.

The move is seen by the industry as a way of maintaining Facebook's dominance in the social media landscape by capturing the attention of the next generation, competing with rising platforms such as TikTok, and gaining valuable data for future product development and targeted advertising.

Facebook vice-president Tom Alison said that to stay relevant, Facebook needs to build for the next generation of social media users -- young adults aged 18 to 29.

"To set Facebook up for success going forward over the next 20 years, we're focused on two big things -- first, building the next generation of social media for young adults, and second, new product capabilities enabled by artificial intelligence [AI]," Mr Alison said.

He said young adults going through major life transitions from university, jobs or relationships need support from friends or family, expanding their social network, and providing the chance to explore new interests.

"They're looking for a broader network of people. So they gravitate towards recommendations they actually want to hear," said Mr Alison.

Facebook provides a valuable platform to attract young adults, particularly those facing new life experiences. For example, new parents around 21 years old connect with experienced parents on Facebook for guidance.

"We help them find groups that are passionate about the same thing or exploring their interests with Reels or discovering inspiring creators," Mr Alison said.

He sees strong momentum in Facebook groups, with over 1.8 billion users engaging with them every month.

Facebook has also upgraded its Reels video format and Feed ranking technologies to more effectively deliver recommendations.

"We invented a new model architecture that can learn from large datasets very efficiently, and it drove significant improvements in our pilot with Facebook Reels," Mr Alison said.

"Over the next year or so, this advanced recommendations technology will power more products, including our entire video ecosystem, and our Feed recommendations."

"Our goal is to become the world's best recommendations platform by 2026," he added.

Mr Alison said video continues to grow across the Facebook platform, now representing more than 60% of time spent on both Facebook and Instagram. Reels remains the driver of this growth.

"We've made improvements to the video experience on Facebook, including an updated fullscreen video player, and a slider to skip around in longer videos. This player is now rolling out globally," he said.

"We've also seen an increase in private sharing, growing at over 80% year-over-year. Users can now quickly send videos to the people they care about, whether on Facebook or through another platform like WhatsApp."

The company has also made it easier for anyone to become a creator and earn money on Facebook by introducing a simplified product, Professional Mode, for people who want to post publicly and grow a following. The mode has grown to over 100 million daily active users in 18 months.